Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

