Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

