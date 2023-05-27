Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $208.45 million and $81.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,879,388 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

