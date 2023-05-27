Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.45. 6,575 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.