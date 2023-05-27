Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 10th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $145,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.