Filecoin Market Cap Tops $1.92 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00016806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $77.36 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,963,133,735 coins and its circulating supply is 426,876,981 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

