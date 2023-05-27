Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.64

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.64 and traded as high as C$37.12. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.41, with a volume of 250,750 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.29.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.69.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.