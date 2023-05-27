Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fire & Flower Trading Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS FFLWF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale & Logistics, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail segment offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

