First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
First Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Capital Stock Up 0.0 %
First Capital stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
