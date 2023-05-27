First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

First Capital stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.