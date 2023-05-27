First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

