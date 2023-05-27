First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,565 shares of company stock worth $152,754 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.