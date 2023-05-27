First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

