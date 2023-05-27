First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.