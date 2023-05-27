First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,088 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,205,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

