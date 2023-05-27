First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,286 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.