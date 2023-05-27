First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 62,968 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,968 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.