First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.1 %

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at $54,833,952.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,022 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

