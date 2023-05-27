First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $522,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.24. 25,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

