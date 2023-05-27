First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a growth of 898.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
FMB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.