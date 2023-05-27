First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a growth of 898.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $414,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

