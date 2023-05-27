First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stake Increased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 560.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,098 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FWRG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

