First Western Trust Bank Acquires 681 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,960,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.46. 4,137,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $183.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

