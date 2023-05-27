First Western Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 1,944 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.05. 1,688,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,518. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

