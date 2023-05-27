First Western Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.81. 3,479,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,131. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.