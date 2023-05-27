First Western Trust Bank Has $805,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,636,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 949,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

