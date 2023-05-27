Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. 1,433,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100,913 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,516,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,375,000 after buying an additional 679,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

