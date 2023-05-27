Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.