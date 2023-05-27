Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBINGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

FBIN opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

