Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

OTCMKTS FJTSY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 76,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,281. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fujitsu Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.