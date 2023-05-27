Future Fund LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

CRM stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,578. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,009. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

