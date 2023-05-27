Future Fund LLC Buys New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Chart Industries comprises about 8.0% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,016,000 after buying an additional 504,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

NYSE GTLS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,647. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

