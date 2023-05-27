FY2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Lifted by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

