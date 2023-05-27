Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 5.80% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

