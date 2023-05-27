GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
GGN opened at $3.68 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.07.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
