GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GGN opened at $3.68 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

