GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

GAP Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.34 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

