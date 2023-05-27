GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.