Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $836.91 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $836.91 million and approximately $943,410.27 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00020798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,820.82 or 0.99980316 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.57466003 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $995,708.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars.

