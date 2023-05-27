Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading 1.2% Higher

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 848.73 ($10.56) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.45). 203,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 101,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.32).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 792.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 769.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9,333.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

