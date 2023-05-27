Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLBZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes of real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio segments include Loans Secured by Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial Loans, and Consumer Loans.
