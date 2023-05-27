Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Global X Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $24.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.