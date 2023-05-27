GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

GOGN remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,084. GoGreen Investments has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

