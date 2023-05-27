Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Good Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %

GOOD opened at GBX 195 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.57. The company has a market cap of £32.88 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.54. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

