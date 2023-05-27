Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,477. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.