Good Life Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,549. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.