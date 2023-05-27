Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $827,000 in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 32,235 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

