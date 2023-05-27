Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,575. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.88 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

