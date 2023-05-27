Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. 411,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

