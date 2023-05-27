Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,819,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

