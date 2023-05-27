Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 5,056,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.