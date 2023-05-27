Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 894,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.04 and its 200 day moving average is $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

