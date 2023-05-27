Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 8,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,872,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 444,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after buying an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.42. 3,772,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,628. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

